A petition has been sent to the EFCC accusing a Kaduna governorship aspirant of diverting public funds for his campaign

The allegation was made by the Kaduna state chapter of the main opposition - Peoples Democratic Party

A spokesman for the man at the centre of it all, Senator Uba Sani, vehemently dismissed and denied the allegation

Kaduna - The Kaduna state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over an allegation of corruption against Senator Uba Sani.

According to the party, wants to use the NIRSAL National Microfinance Bank COVID-19 funds to bribe party executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to secure the governorship ticket of the party.

A spokesman for Senator Uba Sani dismissed the allegations made by the PDP in the petition. Photo credit: @ubasanius

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had introduced a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 during the pandemic.

NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank was commissioned to disburse loans granted by the CBN under the COVID-19 intervention fund.

Sani is the lawmaker representing the Kaduna Central District and one of the governorship aspirants in the APC.

In a petition addressed to the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Concerned PDP members alleged that Sani’s action has created political tension in the state.

In a copy of the letter acknowledged by the office of the EFCC boss, which was seen by Legit.ng, the group accused the APC of using funds meant for Nigerians to bribe party executives.

The group revealed that there is video evidence showing Senator Sani promising to share NIRSAL COVID-19 loans to APC party delegates.

Part of the petition read:

“We hereby urge the EFCC to investigate and sanction urgently the APC and its aspirant, Senator Uba Sani, who are clearly using the elections to commit financial crimes against the people of Kaduna and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the senator has rubbished the petition in a statement by his zonal chief constituency officer Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar.

He claimed that he encouraged and mobilised over 10,000 members of his constituency to benefit from the scheme.

He also denied the allegation that he was compiling account numbers for the purpose of bribing electorates.

According to him, he partnered with CBN in organizing seminars and training for his people on the need to be financially included as a basis for benefitting from empowerment programmes, government loan schemes, and other subsidies in the country.

The lawmaker while berating the petitioner, urged the EFCC not to consider it.

