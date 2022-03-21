Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo received a heroic welcome in his hometown of Zaria as he continues his 2023 governorship consultations

The commissioner for budget and planning is the leading All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the northwest state

42-year old Dattijo is an international development expert and Nigerian public servant with experience working in the United Nations

Zaria - One of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo has continued his consultation in Amaru in Kwarbai A, Zaria local government area of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Dattijo is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero, of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

During the two-day consultation visit, Dattijo received the blessings and prayers of His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli in his palace.

Dattijo in a photo with the emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli during his visit to the royal father. Photo credit: @DattijoProject

Source: Twitter

The Emir, who extolled the leadership qualities and moral upbringing of the aspirant, advised him to carry out his campaigns with decorum and respect for other aspirants seeking similar electoral positions across party lines.

Earlier, Dattijo conferred with members of his ancestral home in Amaru where the leader of the entire family, Walin Zazzau, Engr. Aminu Umar offered prayers and blessings for the aspirant.

He also visited his Kwarbai A Ward and the Zaria local government APC offices, after which he consulted with leadership and executives from the 13 political wards of the party in Zaria.

Party executives and members were visibly excited and declared support for his aspiration.

The APC chairperson of Zaria local government, Hajiya Rakiya Adamu in her remarks said:

“Dattijo is our own son, so this is our project. We will lead in mobilizing every support in Zaria and beyond for him.”

Dattijo also consulted with the local government council chairman, Engr. Aliyu Idris Ibrahim and the member representing Zaria Birni constituency in the state House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, Wakilin Birnin Zazzau, and other key stakeholders of the party in Zaria local government area.

The consultations by Muhammad Sani Dattijo are a build-up to the official declaration of his gubernatorial aspiration.

2023: Dattijo seeks support of Kaduna state House of Assembly members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dattijo recently urged members of the Kaduna state House of Assembly to support his governorship ambition in sustaining the laudable achievements of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The commissioner for budget and planning who was at the Luggard Hall to declare his intention recently, appreciated the state lawmakers for advancing the cause of Kaduna state by giving government reform efforts the required legislative support.

He said that it is imperative that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

2023: Dattijo declares, vows to improve on El-Rufai's legacies

Dattijo recently stated that his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the state.

He lauded the achievements of Governor El-Rufai, saying his immediate priority will be on sustaining the current level of achievements, building on them to advance the development of Kaduna state.

He also promised to expand Kaduna's security and prosperity and grow a vibrant economy that is driven by quality service and transparent leadership.

Source: Legit.ng