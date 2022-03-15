The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Central to the Ninth Assembly, Uba Sani, has announced his interest to contest for the seat of governor in Kaduna state.

Senator Sani made the declaration to run for the number one seat in Kaduna at the state's secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 15.

The lawmaker while stating that he was at the party's secretariat to seek support for his political call to lead residents of the state said the cooperation of the people and the party members would be appreciated.

His words:

“I came to inform you of my intention to contest for the governorship seat under the APC. I also need your support to achieve this aim."

Further commending the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai for his efforts in developing the state, Sani he needed the people to sail through.

Sani's declaration comes days after the Kaduna state governor has announced that his anointed candidate for the Kaduna government house come 2023, would be from his core team.

El-Rufai had said:

“My preference is in our core team; that is the first 11. I said core team because these are the guys that worked with me since 2014 to organise our party, our campaign and we won and got elected."

