Following his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Speaker Nuhu Abok Ayuba was meted a serious punishment by the Plateau state House of Assembly.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, during plenary on Tuesday, March 22, declared Ayuba's seat vacant, Leadership reports.

Source: Legit.ng