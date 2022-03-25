A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yusuff, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress.

Yusuff contested for the APC governorship ticket during the February 19 primaries, alongside the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Moshood Adeoti, the aspirant backed by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The ex-parliamentarian submitted his resignation from APC at the party’s state secretariat in Osogbo on Friday, The Punch reported.

When contacted for confirmation, the media aide to the Osun APC chairman, Kola Olabisi, said the chairman was unaware of Yusuf’s resignation.

He said, “We are in Abuja. The chairman has not been informed that he (Yusuff) has resigned from APC.”

But when contacted on phone, Yusuf simply said, “Thanks for the enquiry. It is true. I have left APC. That is all I want to say for now.”

