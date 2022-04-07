The ruling APC on Thursday, April 7, officially lost one of its top chieftains, Lasun Yussuf, to the Labour Party

Yussuf celebrated his membership of the Labour Party in Osun on Thursday was a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives

The ex-ex-lawmaker will be slugging it out with other aspirants on July 16 when the Osun gubernatorial election will be held

Osogbo, Osun - Rt Honourable Lasun Yussuf, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, April 7, officially defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Yussuf made his membership in the LP public on Thursday in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, New Telegraph reports.

The lawmaker joined the Labour Party officially on Thursday, April 7 (Photo: I Support Hon Lasun Yusuf)

Source: Facebook

He is eyeing the 2022 governorship seat of the state and will thus contest in the July 16, gubernatorial election

The ex-lawmaker recently announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

