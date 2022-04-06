Nigeria's ruling party, the All progressives Congress has released the scheduled activities for its party's presidential and governorship primaries

The exercise which is slated for May 2022, was made known via a detailed timetable containing activities for the election through a tweet

Meanwhile, this move by the party is coming barely two weeks after its national convention held on Saturday, March 26

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the ruling All progressives Congress has reportedly announced the date for its Presidential and governorship primaries.

This was made known via a timetable released on Wednesday, April 6, and shared by Tinubu Media Support, via its official Twitter page, containing the dates for the scheduled activities of the party's exercise slated for May 2022.

The timetable as seen by Legit.ng contained the party's notice of election, dates for the sale of nomination forms, submission of forms, screening appeals, election for National Assembly and House of Representatives and more.

APC proposed scheduled activities of APC Primaries for 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Support

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, aspirants are urged to abide by the guide above in other to achieve success ahead of the poll, which would give birth to the party's victory in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng