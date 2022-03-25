The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be publishing 15 out of the 18 candidates in the coming Osun poll

The list of the bonafide candidates for the Osun governorship election slated for July, will be released on Friday, March 25

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner and chairman made this known in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, March 24

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will not publish the nominees of the Action Alliance (AA); African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Osun governorship election.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education in Abuja on Thursday.

“The AA did not submit a nomination jointly signed by the National Chairman and Secretary of the party while the ADC and APGA nominated candidates that do not meet the age requirements for the office of Deputy Governor as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The Commission has already communicated this position officially to the affected Political Parties.”

Gbadebo Adekunle is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

The Action Alliance (AA), at its 12 March primary election, picked Prince Adekunle Fadahunsi as the flag bearer.

Source: Legit.ng