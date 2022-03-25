The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has presided over the Election Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun made the announcement on his official Twitter page, @dabiodunMFR, on Friday, March 25.

From the tweet made by the governor, the committee met in preparation for the national convention of the APC scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26.

The governor said the committee meeting is in preparation for the forthcoming national convention Photo: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Twitter

Also flanked by members of the committee, the governor shared some of the photos taken during the election appeal meeting.

Group wants Dapo Abiodun removed as appeal committee chairman

The Punch had reported that a group had called for the removal of Governor Abiodun as the chairman of the APC election appeal committee.

The group is known as the Civil Society Organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace & Harmony in Africa Initiative filed a petition against Abiodun before the Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee, Mai Malam Buni.

In its petition, the organisation said that Abiodun's nomination as chairman of the committee should be nullified over some allegations against the governor.

The group also said it is important that the governor answers to some of the allegations and indictments levelled against in the US and save the party some trouble.

Source: Legit.ng