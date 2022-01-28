Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has said that President Buhari will advise the APC on its zoning formula

Abiodun noted that the region that will produce the ruling party's flagbearer will be decided by the APC's NEC

The Ogun state governor added that the president will continue to guide the party on the path of progress

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja -The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, January 28, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will guide the All Progressive Congress (APC) on equity and fairness in its zoning formula.

Governor Abiodun said this after he and a delegation of Ogun leaders paid President Buhari an appreciation visit following his commissioning of some major projects in the state, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Abiodun said Buhari will keep advising the APC on the way forward (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

He told State House correspondents that as a father, the president will continue to provide the needed advice to move the ruling party forward.

The governor disclosed that at the moment the APC is working on the formula which will be made public after the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC).

In his words, after the NEC's approval, “we’ll know where the president will come from.”

Convention: There is no zoning list, Buni denies viral claims

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state had denied that the party has a zoning list ahead of the national convention.

Buni made this position through the director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday, January 26.

Mohammed in the statement described the report which has already has gone viral as false, unfounded, and baseless.

The statement read:

“The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices..."

