President Muhammadu Buhari and some APC leaders have decided to stand united in making sure the next party chairman emerges through consensus ahead of the convention

However, aspirants against the consensus option and who choose to test their popularity at the convention ground would be given free hand to do so

Meanwhile, the governor of niger state in a recent interview disclosed the president made this decision so as to ensure the Saturday's event turns out successful

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Thursday, March 24, shed light on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) opted for consensus to pick party officials at tomorrow’s convention.

The national convention is billed for Eagle Square in Abuja, on Saturday, March 26.

The Nation reports that Sule, who is the chairman of the media/publicity committee of the convention, said President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors agreed on a consensus to ensure a hitch-free convention and avert a crisis.

Governor Sule disclosed the president wanted a rancor-free exercise on Saturday, hence he went for the consensus option. Photo credit: Nasarawa State Government.

Unity among members

President Buhari also emphasised the need for unity at his meeting with the National Assembly caucus of the party yesterday.

Governor Sule's position

The governor, who spoke with reporters in Abuja, said the party would abide by the Electoral Act during the convention.

The implication is that political appointees will not participate in the primaries.

Sule said APC governors were more united, adding that they would go into the convention as one united family.

He said:

“We have been driven towards a consensus arrangement so that we can have a very peaceful convention after which most of the political activities will begin, which will lead to the success of the party at most of the elections that we are going to have next year by the grace of God.

“We also want to inform you that major caucuses of this party have been meeting to discuss most of the grey areas and resolve them and so far, so good, all the governors have been inspired.

“We had a meeting with Mr President where some grey areas were resolved and the governors are now united more than you can ever think. We are going as a united front into this convention."

On the position of the Electoral Act on consensus, Sule said the party will comply with all extant laws in its activities.

Buhari's preferred candidate

President Buhari had struck a deal with the governors over one of the seven chairmanship aspirants, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Sule said the ruling party will not violate the laws of the country.

Delegates billed for the convention

On the number of delegates expected at the convention, Sule said the figures were yet to be ascertained, adding that the number would be determined after accreditation.

Convention: APC unveils list of available positions

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progress Congress (APC) as part of the buld-up to its convention has released the list of all positions available for grabs.

This all the list of positions released by the party will be contested at the convention slated for Saturday, March 26 in Abuja.

Some of the positions includes, national chairman national secretary, deputy national secretary, national vice chairmen of the six zones, national organising secretary, national legal adviser, national financial secretary, and a host of others.

Convention: Buhari, governors meet over candidacy

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu who cut short his medical trip in London over the prevalent crisis in APC is set to meet with APC governors.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the consensus list of the party as part of the build-up to the national convention on Saturday, March 26.

President Buhari before now has been rumoured to have endorsed some candidates for the chairmanship seat. He has since debunked such rumours stating that all candidates will have a fairground to compete.

