BREAKING: APC Set to Release Unity List ahead of National Convention

The Chairman National Convention Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule, has said that the unity list for tomorrow’s party convention will be ready today.

Sule confirmed that some geopolitical zones have already agreed on the list which will be put together today.

Addressing a pre-convention conference on Friday in Abuja, Sule also confirmed that the Consensus arrangement remains the first option to elect the new leaders of the party.

