Sub-regional leaders in West Africa said there is a need to devise a noticeable mechanism to combat insecurity in the region

During the convergence of these leaders recently, they agreed that curbing political instability requires the preservation of democracy by respecting the statutory provisions of the constitution

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan who was present at the summit said leaders in the sub-region must be consistent in the discharge of their democratic duties

There was a convergence of West-African leaders in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23 to deliberate on the issues of the incessant issue of insecurity in the sub-region, Legit.ng reports.

Speaking at the convergence, the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan stated that the forum was geared towards reaching reasonable terms to curb incessant insecurity issues and foster democracy in the sub-region.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan pictured alongside other West-African delegates at the West African Elders Forum (WAEF). Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The sustainability of democracy in West Africa is key to resolving many of our challenges. I, therefore, appeal to all our leaders across our nations to make democracy work for the interest of all citizens.

“This is why we need to continually advocate for the strengthening of our democratic institutions. Strong institutions are the pillars for the sustenance of our democracy and the development of our nations.

Insecurity: Jonathan lauds West African leaders

Jonathan acknowledged the efforts of government in every country of the sub-region for their relentless drive towards combatting insecurity stating that the convergence was a step towards consolidating them.

He urges stakeholders in the sub-region to help strengthen the core components of governance in every country of the sub-region.

Jonathan charged other leaders to embrace the course of promoting development in all sectors so that democracy will not go extinct in the sub-region.

He said:

“Let me re-emphasize the point that is often made that for democracy to endure, it must yield basic public goods to its citizens. These include economic development, good social services, freedom, justice, peace, and security.

“This underscores the place of good governance in our discourse of democracy. Democracy losses its meaning if it does not guarantee the economic status and social security of the citizens.”

Also speaking at the event, former ECOWAS president, Olusegun Obasanjo said there is a need for hands-on approaches to help combat political crisis and insecurity in the sub-region. He harped on the precautionary measure as the fastest means to combat insecurity.

He said:

“I believe that we need a proactive strategy and a reactive strategy. When we open our eyes we can see what is going on in most cases. We know what the end will be and we fold our hands until the inevitable happens, then we start shedding crocodile tears.”

He also warned that leaders must understand and respect the statutory provisions of the constitution in other to preserve a truly democratic state amid all the incessant crises.

Former Sierra Leonean president, Leon Ernest Bai Koroma also noted that the convergence of various leaders in the sub-region should be an avenue to birth new ideas to combat insecurity.

Also, the former prime minister of Senegal, Aminata Toure pointed out issues of electoral violence stating that precautionary measures can be adopted to combat it.

She hinted that collaborations and networks amongst member states can be a determinant factor to combat electoral violence.

Meanwhile, ex-prime minister of Burkina Faso Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo also reiterated that managing political crisis requires a noticeable mechanism rather than a merely theoretical approach.

