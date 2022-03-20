The federal government has been urged to ensure that all political activities planned ahead of the 2023 elections are stopped

The call was made by a former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi who said such activities have become a distraction to leaders

According to Peter Obi, Nigerian leaders need to focus on governance which remains their key responsibility

The former governor of Anambra state and the vice-presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has warned that the challenges faced by Nigeria can be attributed to the lack of God-fearing leaders.

Daily Trust reports that Obi also called on the Nigerian government to suspend all political activities ahead of the forthcoming general election and focus on governance.

Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to halt all political activities and focus on governance. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Obi made the declaration while speaking at a reception organised for the President of Afrieximbank, Dr Benedick Okey Oramah, who was honoured with a Doctorate Degree in Development Economics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The former governor added that challenges faced by Nigeria as a country are bigger than an election being planned or already scheduled.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Leaders distracted by political activities

He warned that the planned election has completely taken the minds of Nigerian leaders off governance leaving each and everyone one of them focused on the polls.

His words:

“If possible, suspend all political activities for now and focus on how to address the lingering fuel scarcity and other societal challenges confronting Nigerians at the moment.

“Nigeria is in an economic mess today because it failed to implement the right policies and refuse to allow those with skills and God-fearing heart to govern.”

“In my observation as a true democrat, I can tell you that several businesses are shutting down, especially as the fuel crisis worsens. Millions of Nigerians can no longer afford three square meals and there is a high rate of prostitution among young ladies.

Decrying the current situation and hardship faced by citizens, Obi said farmers are also bearing the brunt of it with incessant threats from bandits who have taken over most of their farm settlements.

2023: Better society, former governor Peter Obi speaks on winning election

Ahead of the 2023 general election, more talks on how the highly anticipated political poll will be won continue to emerge.

However, former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi said that he is not preoccupied with how to win the next election.

The former vice-presidential aspirant said as a politician he is thinking about building a better society.

Political strength: Senator Uche Ekwunife rejects comparison with Peter Obi

Senator Uche Ekwunife had faulted a comment on social media suggesting she would defeat former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.

Ekwunife rejected the political comparison after a Twitter user suggested that Obi can’t beat the senator in a free, fair and credible election.

The former governorship aspirant declared that the presidential hopeful is one of Nigeria's most refined politicians.

Source: Legit.ng