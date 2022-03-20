The opposition party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned his duty in the face of challenges bedevilling Nigeria

PDP said the president who doubles as the minister of petroleum resources to take immediate action on the continued fuel scarcity raving the system

According to the party, Nigeria is degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, March 20, cautioned the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari led administration against the unrelenting culture of arrogance towards challenges faced by citizens.

Accusing President Buhari's administration of impunity and criminal pillaging of national resources, the opposition party said the action of the president is akin to kneeling on the necks of Nigerians.

PDP has accused President Buhari of abandoning his duties Photo: Debo Olugunagba

Source: Facebook

In a statement released by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, the party warned that there is a limit to what the people can bear under an administration that remains arrogant, inhumane, unconcerned and insensitive to their plights occasioned by its misrule.

Ologunagba in the statement seen by Legit.ng said the abdication of duties by the president under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities is unbelievable.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The PDP also noted that the president remains aloof and “absent” as always in situations bedevilling the country.

Olugunagba warned that the failure of President Buhari, who also doubles as the minister of petroleum resources to take immediate action and the snobbish stance by his presidency since the fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

He said:

"It is often said that when a government abdicates its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

"Sadly today, thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises; the drivers of the economy are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector, yet Mr President had time to holiday in England!"

The said that if President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his fizzling party, the APC, while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected, as always, to attend to life discounting experiences and pains encountered by Nigerians daily.

Olugunagba added:

"President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

"The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester."

He further warned that the PDP fears that the situation across the is getting to a boiling point that could trigger a nationwide agitation and lead to something worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.

He noted:

"President Buhari must take responsibility for the criminal racketeering in his government by APC leaders which have led to the crippling of the economy under his watch.

"He should stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue wild claims, fake promises and noncommittal apologies on the abysmal failures of his administration."

3 serving governors placed under security watch for plans to 'scatter' Nigeria

Three governors are reportedly under the watch of a top security agency in Nigeria for their involvement in destabilising the country.

The three accused governors have been drawn from the northeast, the north-central and the south-south regions.

A source said the governors plan to sponsor an #ENDSARS-like protest which would lead to violence and destruction of lives and properties.

Lekki tollgate incident was a massacre, Lagos #ENDSARS panel report reveals

A report of the Lagos Judicial Panel on #EndSARS had said there was a massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October 2020.

According to the panel, at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza on the night soldiers stormed there to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

The panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of citizens against human rights abuses by the police.

Source: Legit.ng