There is growing speculation that former president Goodluck Jonathan is planning to stage a comeback in 2023

Jonathan's ex-aide, Olusanya Awosan, has said that Nigeria's former number one citizen is eligible to govern the country again

According to him, Nigeria needs a committed and God-fearing person to address myriad of problems being faced by the country

Ogba, Lagos - Olusanya Awosan, a former special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on public relations, has said that his former boss is eligible to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Awosan said that constitution does not prevent Jonathan from running for the second term as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Former presidential aide, Olusanya Awosan said Goodluck Jonathan has right to contest for presidency in 2023. Credit: Sanya Awosan.

There have been rumours that some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning Jonathan as their consensus candidate ahead of the party's presidential primary.

The ex-president is yet to affirm or deny the speculations.

Awosan in his submission said that Jonathan can throw his hat in the ring based on his conviction, adding that his former boss means well for the country.

He, however, cautioned Jonathan not to make himself a chess game in the hands of some politicians who may want to use and dump him.

Jonathan's exit from Aso rock in 2015

The public relations guru described Jonathan as a good and intelligent man, saying that his congratulatory message to President Buhari even before INEC declared the results showed that he is a man of honour.

He said:

"I think what we need now is to move forward as a nation. We must dwell more on how to make life better for Nigerians. Jonathan's exit president has risen his profile internationally. He has become an international person. I think today, he would not have any regret."

Doyin Okupe's presidential ambition

Reacting to the declaration by the former special assistant to Jonathan on public affairs, Doyin Okupe, Awosan noted that he is eligible to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Awosan noted:

"Dr. Okupe is a very intelligent man and he is committed to Nigeria. He has the right to declare, nobody knows tomorrow, he can become Nigeria's president. He is a great mind and a thinker but everything is in the hands of God."

Most qualified aspirants among Tinubu, Atiku, Saraki, Okupe and Dele Momodu?

The former presidential aide noted that the former governor of Lagos and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Okupe are eminently qualified to govern the country.

He, however, stated that he does not believe that the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu is serious about the contest, adding that he has not spent the required time in the PDP that would enable him to contest.

He stressed further:

"I don't think Dele Momodu really wants to contest. He is not eligible to contest because he might not get a waiver because he just joined the party. It is not a question of being young, it is about having what it takes to govern the country. Being young does not automatically qualify one to be president."

Plot to return Goodluck Jonathan intensifies ahead of 2023 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that speculations regarding the return of former president Jonathan to Aso Rock were gradually gaining momentum ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that an aristocratic group in the northern region of Nigeria has endorsed the candidature of the Bayelsa-born Jonathan.

A meeting was said to have been held with the political aristocrats in the six geo-political zones of the federation to facilitate the move.

