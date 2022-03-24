While governors of the All Progressives seem to have reached a consensus with the president, Senator Tanko Al-Makura thinks otherwise

The lawmaker has called on leaders of the party to allow an election for the emergence of the national chairman of the APC

According to Al-Makura, conducting a poll will give a level playing ground for all contenders and also falls in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act

On Wednesday, March 23, governors of the All Progressives Congress after their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari agreed with the president on a consensus candidate for the chairman position within the party.

In the same vein, aspirants for the national chairmanship position met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on the same day.

Tanko Al-Makura has called for a level playing ground for all members of the APC. Photo: Tanko Al-Makura

Source: Facebook

These meetings followed several claims and reports that the president was pushing for his chosen candidate in the person of Abdullahi Adamu, a ex-governor of Nasarawa state.

While key members of the party seem to have aligned with the president on his choice candidate, the lawmaker representing Lafia-Obi federal constituency, Tanko Al-Makura, has called for a level playing ground for all members of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Al-Makura, also a former governor of Nasarawa state said having a level playing ground for all aspirants at the national convention of the party is in line with Article 82, section 3 of the Electoral Act.

Senator Al-Makura highlights the need for an election

The Guardian reports that the director-general of the Al-Makura campaign organisation, Dominic Alancha argued that the decision of the party to have a consensus candidate for such a top position will not be in the interest of the APC.

Al-Makura warned that to the best of his knowledge, the issue as to whether President Muhammadu Buhari has a preferred candidate for the chairmanship position of the party is still speculation.

APC's consensus national chairmanship aspirant finally revealed as Buhari, governors reach agreement

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, is on course to become the national chairman of the APC.

It was learnt that APC governors finally agreed to have Adamu who is President Buhari's anointed aspirant as the party's new chair.

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has also been allegedly picked by consensus to fill the position of the deputy national chairman (south).

National convention Buhari sends out special invitation to meet with selected APC members

President Muhammadu Buhari had asked the seven APC national chairmanship aspirants to meet with him.

The aspirants are all expected to meet with the president at the Presidential Villa ahead of the party's national convention.

Sources said that the president might want to use the meeting to persuade the aspirants to accept his consensus candidate for the position or call for an open contest among aspirants at the convention.

Source: Legit.ng