Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, is on course to become the national chairman of the APC

It was learnt that APC governors finally agreed to have Adamu who is President Buhari's anointed aspirant as the party's new chair

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has also been allegedly picked by consensus as the Deputy National Chairman (South)

Aso Rock, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on the candidature of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the ruling party.

Recall that President Buhari had allegedly endorsed Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, when he met with governors in February.

President Buhari hosted APC national chairmanship aspirants at the State House on Wednesday, March 23. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

The endorsement raised dust in the ruling party as some stakeholders were said to be uncomfortable with the president's choice.

However, Daily Trust reported that the issue was resolved at the end of the governor’s latest meeting with the president on Wednesday, March 23, at the State House, Abuja.

The newspaper added that a governor from the northwest said that there was no objection when the endorsement of Adamu was raised. He said the issue of the national secretary was also resolved.

A top source, while corroborating the governor’s statement, said during the villa meeting, the governors aligned themselves with President Buhari’s position on Senator Adamu.

“They aligned with the president’s position on Adamu as the national chairman while all other positions are as per the zoning earlier approved by the president,” the source said.

Also reporting the development, The Nation stated that a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, was picked by consensus as the Deputy National Chairman (South).

The newspaper added that Abubakar Kyari is the consensus candidate for Deputy National Chairman (North).

The meeting convened ahead of the March 26 convention of the APC was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 out of the 22 governors the ruling party has.

What Buhari told APC chairmanship aspirants

Meanwhile, President Buhari also hosted the APC chairmanship aspirants to a dinner on Wednesday.

Credible sources said the president used the opportunity to inform the aspirants of the need to embrace consensus option to avoid rancour in the party, according to Daily Trust.

“He said that Senator Abdullahi Adamu is his preferred choice for the chairmanship position and urged them to support him. He advised them to remain united so that the APC will get stronger ahead of the general elections,” one of the sources said.

The source added that the aspirants accepted the choice of the president and exchanged banters.

List of APC chairmanship aspirants

Tanko Al-Makura, a former governor of Nasarawa state Senator Sani Musa (Niger) Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state Senator George Akume (Benue), minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Nasarawa governor Saliu Mustapha, Turaki Ilorin Saidu Etsu

The aspirants have all bought forms for the national chairmanship position.

We will back whoever Buhari supports

Meanwhile, speaking after the Wednesday meeting, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, said a truce has been reached to fill the NWC positions through consensus.

He said the PGF was in support of the chairmanship candidate being backed by President Buhari although he refused to name the candidate.

Bagudu, however, said that aspirants who opposed the consensus option were free to run at the coming convention. He said APC as a democratic party will not bar anybody from exercising their rights.

