President Muhammadu Buhari is setting things straight within the APC ahead of the national convention

In a meeting with APC governors on Wednesday, March 23, the president ordered an immediate refund of the monies of candidates who step down

The president is trying to make sure there is no bad blood among party members who were vying for top positions

Abuja - Just days before the long-awaited national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has given a standing order that should be carried out immediately.

During his meeting with APC governors in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, the president said expression of interest and nomination forms monies of candidates who step down must be refunded to them immediately, Punch reports.

Buhari said the refund must be done immediately (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

Addressing the governor on Wednesday, President Buhari ordered:

“Your Excellencies. With the convention only two days away I implore you to come together and sort out all the remaining party positions so that within the next 24 hours we can arrive at a unity list that we can take to the convention.

“Finally all those who have bought forms indicating interest and have been dropped should have their money refunded without delay.”

Recall that President Buhari was in a meeting with the APC governors at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which was reportedly called by Buhari, is believed to be focused on ensuring the ruling party holds a successful National Convention on Saturday, March 26.

The governors arrived at the vicinities of the nation's seat of power after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

They were led to the meeting by the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee Governor Mai Mala Buni.

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau who confirmed the development, shared a live video via his official Facebook page of the meeting that is currently ongoing.

