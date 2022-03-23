APC governors have made fresh statements regarding the party's forthcoming national convention after meeting President Buhari on Wednesday, March 23

The governors elected on the platform of the ruling party said they will support anyone backed by President Buhari

Atiku Bagudu, the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, said he and his colleagues will support any process that leads to a consensus

Aso Rock, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have said they will back whoever President Muhammadu Buhari supports as the party prepares for the March 26th national convention.

The governors came up with this resolution on Wednesday, March 23, after a meeting with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

APC governors have reconciled their position with that of President Buhari ahead of the party's convention. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that the governors who were led by the chairman of the interim committee of the party and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said they have straightened out decisions ahead of the convention.

We will support any process that leads to consensus - Atiku Bagudu

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, said President Buhari had earlier indicated that he was in favour of the consensus mode for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions.

Bagudu said this is why the governors will support any process that leads to a consensus, Leadership also reported.

Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari in January 2022 refused to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill after the National Assembly presented it to him.

He had stated that he would only sign when adjustments have been made to have the bill include consensus candidacy and indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election.

This was as against the initial direct primary which was stipulated as the only option to conduct primaries by political parties.

Following this, the National Assembly passed a harmonized version of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which was later assented to by the president.

The re-amended act now includes the direct, indirect, and consensus primary modes of nominating candidates by political parties for elections.

Convention: APC has no time for gimmicks, says Mala Buni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the caretaker chairman of the ruling APC, Governor Buni, said the party is focused and has no time for media gimmicks or mind games.

Buni who has been a point of controversy over the past few weeks following rumours that he has been fired by President Buhari maintained the party will not be swayed by any form of distractions.

He made this known via a press statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed on Wednesday, March 23.

