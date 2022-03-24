President Buhari on Wednesday, March 23, took an important step to ensure the forthcoming APC's national convention is without crisis

The president met with all the aspirants contesting for the national chairmanship seat of the ruling party ahead of the March 26 convention

Before meeting with the aspirants, President Buhari had also hosted governors elected on the platform of the APC

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, March 24, hosted to dinner, the aspirants contesting for the national chairmanship seat of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) at the State House.

President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on Twitter, sharing photos from the meeting.

President Buhari has taken some steps to ensure the APC convention is rancour-free. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Mai Mala Buni, the caretake committee chairman of the APC and governor of Yobe state, was in attendance alongside the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

All the aspirants for the APC national chairmanship position were also in attendance, according to Channels TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although details of the interactive engagement were not divulged to the media, the engagement is expected to foster a successful and rancour-free convention on Saturday, March 26.

APC governors speak after meeting Buhari

Meanwhile, the APC governors have said they will back whoever President Buhari supports as the party prepares for the March 26th national convention.

The governors came up with this resolution on Wednesday, March 23, after a meeting with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the governors who were led by the chairman of the interim committee of the party and governor of Yobe state, Buni, said they have straightened out decisions ahead of the convention.

Convention: APC has no time for gimmicks, says Mala Buni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the caretaker chairman of the ruling APC, Governor Buni, said the party is focused and has no time for media gimmicks or mind games.

Buni who has been a point of controversy over the past few weeks following rumours that he has been fired by President Buhari maintained the party will not be swayed by any form of distractions.

He made this known via a press statement issued by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed on Wednesday, March 23.

Source: Legit.ng