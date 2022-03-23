The stage is set for the 2023 race as the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared to run

The foremost politician and Businessman, has received support from his friends, associates and PDP governors who stormed the venue for his declaration today, March 23, in Abuja

Meanwhile, Atiku has opened an event at the International Conference Centre in Abuja as part of activities marking his declaration

Supporters of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, March 23, stormed the International Conference Centre, (ICC) Abuja for his official declaration to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Among the dignitaries at the declaration were former Vice President Muhammad Namadi Sambo; Adamawa state Governor Umaru Fintiri; Former Niger state Governor, Babangida Aliyu’ Chief Tom Ikimi among others.

Other associates present at the ceremony which is still ongoing are Senator Dino Melaye, Ambassador Roland Omowa and Josephine Anenih, Daily Trust reports.

A host of politicians, friends and supporters on Wednesday were present in Abuja for the official declaration by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Governor Fintiri's address

In his address Governor Fintiri told the crowd that Atiku Abubakar represents a special treasure to Nigeria, adding that he is probably the most experienced person in the presidential race at the moment not only in our party, the PDP but in the country.

Fintiri said:

"Atiku Abubakar is well prepared to lead Nigeria at his most demanding moment. His democratic credential is unequalled. He is the President that will unite and secure the country, salvage the economy and create jobs for our citizens.”

He added that Atiku’s lack of victory over the years, might have been for a purpose like this moment.

2023: Tambuwal hints at PDP presidential ticket

Meanwhile, the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also commenced plans to reach an accord in electing a consensus candidate.

However, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has told the leadership and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose between zoning its presidential ticket and winning the election.

Tambuwal, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, also said that the Southsouth zone cannot win the presidency in 2023.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, had been opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

