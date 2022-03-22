The governor of Sokoto state has made a stunning revelation about the PDP presidential zoning, ahead of the 2023 general elections

In a chat with former principals of the National Assembly, Aminu Tambuwal disclosed that the South cannot win the PDP's presidency in the forthcoming election

Meanwhile, this assertion was a response to the resolve by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who maintained that the presidency be zoned to the south

In what appeared a repudiation of the zoning arrangement, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has told the leadership and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose between zoning of its presidential ticket and winning the election.

The governor, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, also said that the Southsouth zone cannot win the presidency in 2023.

Tambuwal’s position appeared a veiled response to the insistence by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, that the PDP presidential ticket be zoned to the Southsouth region, The Nations report.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party remains divided along the North/South lines over its presidential ticket zoning. Photo credit: Delta State Government, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, March 22, during a meeting with former principal officers of the National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The meeting was in continuation of his consultative engagements to garner support for his aspiration.

We need a president that is agile in 2023, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Tambuwal, who is 56 years old, has declared his bid to run in that election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He gave this advise in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng