A 2023 pro-Osinbajo group has dismissed reports labelling the vice president a Christian religious bigot

The group, Osinbajo Support Movement, specifically called out US-based public affairs analyst, Kperoogi Farouq, for his comments against the vice president

The group warned those spreading falsehoods against the vice president that their attempts to derail him from contesting the 2023 presidential polls will fail

FCT, Abuja - The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has responded to a recently publicised report labelling Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a Christian religious bigot.

The OSM noted that the author of the report, Kperoogi Farouq should be ignored, saying he is a religious hypocrite.

Mr. Liberty Badmus, the group national coordinator of OSM refuted all claims and denied the allegations, stressing that they are all political games taken too far.

The OSM has been one of the consistent support groups loyal to the vice president. Photo credit: Liberty Badmus

Source: Facebook

He acknowledged the need for every political player to be God-fearing and desist from casting aspersions on a person for mere political gains.

He said religious and traditional rulers like the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh Dr., Sa'ad Abubakarhave in the past commended the vice president on his religious tolerance.

He added:

“We believe nobody can be more of a Muslim than the Sultan in Nigeria. He very clearly sees issues and access personalities from an independent perspective void of any bias or political colouration.”

Badmus stated that the Muslim Rights Concern, an Islamic rights advocacy group, also stated that Osinbajo loves and accommodates Muslims despite being a Christian and a member of the clergy.

He noted that in celebration of his 60th birthday, VP Osinbajo and some of his friends established a school for 1,500 orphans in Borno State.

The pro-Osinbajo campaigner further stated that in October 2019, the United Arab Emirates embassy in Nigeria organised an interfaith tolerance dialogue and invited the vice president to speak.

He continued:

“If the man showered all these encomiums is actually a Christian bigot, he would never be close to taking all those credits, especially when it comes from very devoted and committed Muslims.

“Prof Osinbajo has many northern titles to his name, and they are a result of commitment and passion for northerners as much as he has the same for all Nigerians.

“All these are what define who the vice president is and not ill-gotten and hate-motivated lies from the actual religious bigots who cannot accommodate to see anyone of other faith and creed passionately loving others without ulterior motives.

“The vice president will remain a nobleman irrespective of all circumstances, hatred or peddling of lies for political gains and motives. He is the Vice President of Nigeria and not for Muslim or Christian domination alone.

“It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that some politically sponsored persons are passing unguided remarks and utterly uncouth statements just to defame the person of the vice president.

“At OSM, we have continued to set records straight and state things as they are. Prof Yemi Osinbajo is a proud and patriotic Nigerian across all ethnic, tribal, cultural, and religious lines. That, he is a pastor, a proud one. That he is of Yoruba descendant, but a proud and devoted Nigerian.

“That he takes his official business and assignment very seriously and with commitment, and he will not be distracted.

“OSM is informed that all these lies told around the VP is an attempt to stop him from vying for president in 2023. It is a dead scheming on arrival. Prof Osinbajo is running and will win. If that makes them bitter, we urge them to repent now, because Prof Yemi Osinbajo will be president for all, irrespective of the hate.”

