One of the most vocal and well-structured pro-Osinbajo groups on Tuesday, March 8 celebrated the 65th birthday of the vice president in a heart-warming way

Known as the Osinbajo Support Movement, the group visited motherless babies' homes in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

Several times were donated to the motherless babies' homes located in the Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory

FCT, Abuja - As part of activities to mark the 65th birthday of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) on Tuesday, March 8 visited the St Theresas motherless babies home in Gwarimpa Abuja with gift items to meet some of the needs of the home.

Among the items donated to the home were bags of rice, cartons of noodles, cartons of children's diapers, ladies sanitary pads, and cartons of groundnut oil.

Pro-Osinbajo groups have been celebrating the vice president's 65th birthday by touching lives. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the event, the convener of the OSM, Mr. Olawale Badmus thanked the home for opening its doors to receive the team and items

He said the OSM was propelled to donate the items because of the need to make the children in the home as comfortable as possible and also ensure that the vacuum created by their situation does not distort their growth and bond with society.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further said his group was equally propelled by the uncommon and selfless gesture of the vice president who in 2019 while celebrating his birthday, used the occasion to raise funds that were devoted to building schools and homes for orphaned and displaced children in Borno state.

Badmus said that society at every level, devoid of class and status must stand up for one another and make life meaningful for everyone.

In her reaction, the supervisor of the home, Madam Martha thanked the OSM for the heart-touching gesture and prayed that God will replenish the purse of the donors.

The visit was concluded on an emotional note as the children prayed for the OSM and for Nigeria.

2023: Osinbajo will make a great president, says Ogun state monarch

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has declared that Osinbajo will make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, February 28 when several All Progressives Congress (APC) youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

Source: Legit.ng