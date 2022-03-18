Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari is a man that had been serially de-marketed as a religious bigot

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has opened up on why Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari was demarketed as a religious bigot during his attempt to lead the country.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, said this narrative was deliberately concocted and conjured by those who were afraid of the integrity Buhari could bring into public office.

Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari is a man that had been serially de-marketed as a religious bigot. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adesina made this known in a piece titled ‘Buhari, Osinbajo and the bigotry question’, and shared it on his official Facebook page on Thursday, March 17.

The presidential aide went on to note that this had been the strategy of those who had a dark past and were afraid Buhari’s uprightness and incorruptibility may affect their chances going forward.

According to him, the bigotry narrative gave way after the president realised his dream back in 2015, and chose Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a pastor in the Redeemed Church as his vice president.

His words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a man that had been serially de-marketed, flagellated, and excoriated as a religious bigot. It was a narrative deliberately concocted and conjured by those who were afraid of the probity and integrity he could bring into public office. They tarred him with the brush of bigotry, which hindered the man from attaining the presidency for a long while.

“But every lie has an expiry date. A time came when the public no longer bought the jejune argument. Pro-Buhari forces fought back vigorously. One of them was eminent virologist, Prof Tam David-West (God rest his soul)."

