Ambassador Solomon Uchenna Winning has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the incessant insecurity in the country

The 2023 Accord Party presidential aspirant, said the situation has been made worse by the abysmal failure of the Buhari government to curb unemployment

He also lamented that institutions of government have been eroded with sentiments and cronyism that everyone now sees government office as a means to favour

President has been advised to tackle insecurity to avoid the repeat of #EndSARS protests. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The politician who was addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 11, said:

“Nigeria is now faced with a myriad of troubles and setbacks in its social-political and economic sphere arising from a weakening economy, rising insecurity, violent conflicts in most parts of the country threatening the progress made in our democratic development.

“It is a known fact that every indices and attribute of what a failed state is are traceable to the current state of Nigeria.”

He said the polarization of the country between ethnoreligious divisions had greatly impacted negatively on the political space.

He added:

“The level of insecurity is now very alarming that kidnapping for ransom and ritual killings is now a daily occurrence in every part of the country.

“It does look like our security agencies are overwhelmed by the sorry situation and are very helpless.”

Warning that there may be an uprising in the country, he said:

“I am sharing and airing the frustration of the majority of Nigerians who the nation is choking with the government seeming to be able to arrest the situation.

“I, however, call on President Muhamadu Buhari and his cabinet to seat up to address the shameful situation as the current trend, if not urgently addressed could spark an uprising across the country that would be more consequential than the #EndSars protest.”

