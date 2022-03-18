Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has said Nigerians deserve the best ahead of the 2023 polls

Gowon made the comment when he received leaders of one of the groups rooting for VP Yemi Osinbajo as the next president

The Plateau-born retired General stated that leaders and citizens at all levels have a duty to sustain peace, progress, and national unity

FCT, Abuja - In 2023 and the years ahead, Nigeria deserves to be led by its very best, former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has said.

He also affirmed his conviction that no matter the level of intrigues and circumstances, God will ultimately decide the final outcome, adding that in the nation's interest, all politicians and their followers must look beyond the struggle for positions and sustain faith in Nigeria.

General Gowon stated that the peace, progress, and national unity of the country are very important ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Gowon made the comment when he received officials of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) at his Asokoro, Abuja home on Friday, March 18.

He emphasized that while he has no partisan involvement with politics, he believes that leaders and citizens at all levels have a duty to sustain peace, progress, and national unity.

The octogenarian who insisted on responding to only one non-political question from journalists also urged the mass media to do more towards consolidating national unity.

Leaders of the PCG who had a brief closed-door interaction with General Gowon were the group's deputy national chairman (north), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, and the coordinator of PCG, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Zagi.

Giving reporters an insight into their visit to General Gowon’s residence, Alhaji Zagi emphasized that their consultation visit was a matter of courtesy, adding that as an elder statesman, General Gowon embraces everyone without any involvement in partisan politics.

His words:

“You all know that our message and mobilization for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reached every part of this great country and our visit to this great patriot is out of much-deserved courtesy rather than partisan considerations.

“You can all recall that without any desperation, General Gowon became Head of State, saddled with onerous responsibilities at a very challenging period of our national history; Osinbajo has never been desperate for positions that God and his rich credentials made possible.

“General Gowon took us down memory lane to scenarios of 13th January 1966 and he believes that the scenario of ascension to high position without desperation or unnecessary intrigues is something that all must consider.

“He said that he never knew that he would occupy that seat and that whomever God has destined to be president would become president, regardless of his circumstances or challenges.”

