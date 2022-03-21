The new governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been advised on some things he should prioritise

Ogoegbunam Obioma Kingdom, the director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development (PYWD), urged the Anambra governor to focus on the youths

The youth advocate advised Governor Soludo to declare a state of emergency on the Youth Development, among other actions

Awka, Anambra state - The executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development (PYWD), Ogoegbunam Obioma Kingdom, has congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo following his successful inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state.

Mr Ogoegbunam in a statement sent to Legit.ng congratulated the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the entire Anambra state on the successful, violence-free election and a peaceful transition of power.

Youth advocate Ogoegbunam Kingdom wants Soludo to appoint youths and women in his cabinet. Photo credits: @Coal_City, @KingdomOgor

Source: Twitter

He also expressed confidence in Soludo’s leadership and urged the governor to immediately hit the ground running.

The director of a youth-focused organisation added that Soludo’s emergence as governor of Anambra state is divine, noting that "God has a purpose for enthroning him" at a time the state is facing daunting challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Declare a State of Emergency on Youth Development, Soludo told

Mr Ogoegbunam who hails from Awka North local government called on the Anambra governor to "immediately declare a state of emergency on the Youth Development of the state to bring to an end to the incessant attacks and division amongst Anambra youths."

He appealed to the state government to engage the youth in States Conferences and Quarterly Discussions to proffer solutions to the problems and challenges they are facing.

The PYWD chief in his recommendations also urged the Soludo-led administration to set up a committee to investigate the root causes of the crises and urged the Ministry of Youths in the state to open channels of partnerships with youth-led groups and organizations.

He urged the Soludo administration to pay huge attention to the youths of Anambra state as "they are fundamental to the growth of the state."

Soludo advised to give youths and women strategic appointments

Mr Ogoegbunam advised the new governor of Anambra state to ensure the youths and women are represented and given strategic positions in his cabinet to him achieve his visions for a digitalized Anambra state.

He appreciated Governor Soludo for honoring the founding fathers of Nigeria and elder statesmen from Anambra state but expressed great dissatisfaction in his silence towards honoring former Vice President Alex Ekwueme "who contributed immensely towards the growth and development of the nation.

"Vice President Alex Ekwueme laid a solid foundation for Anambrarians in the politics of the nation and Dr. Ekwueme deserves recognition from the State Government," the youth advocate said.

He appealed to the government to immortalize Dr. Alex Ekwueme as a mark of respect and recognition for his contributions and diligence to service.

Mr Ogoegbunam also called on every stakeholder in the state, political parties, civil society organizations, women and youth groups and religious leaders to support Soludo, adding that he believes the governor has all it takes to turn around the fortunes of the state.

Speaking on the arrest of the Chief Willie Obiano, he urged the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply due process and transparency in the prosecution of the former governor of Anambra state.

Soludo makes first appointments as Anambra governor

Meanwhile, shortly after his inauguration as the sixth governor of Anambra state, Professor Soludo hit the ground running as he announced the appointment of three persons into his administration.

The statement containing the new appointments was released by Joe Anatune, on Thursday, March 17, in Awka.

Among others, Professor Osita Chukwulobelu was appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Source: Legit.ng