Professor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has issued a strong warning to members of IPOB, MASSOB and ESN

The Anambra state governor warned the group to stop playing with the future and development of Alaigbo

According to Soludo, the insecurity brewing in the region is stalling development of the southeast region

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, March 17, called on the leadership and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to desist from fueling crisis across the southeast region.

Soludo while speaking at his inauguration ceremony as the new governor of Anambra state in Awka said the Igboland cannot achieve the desired development with the level of insecurity it is currently experiencing.

Soludo has urged the leadership and members of IPOB, MASSOB and ESN to quit playing with the future of the Igboland Photo: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

Noting that the region has always been known for peace, law and order, Soludo said the agitators of violence pose a great threat to the people.

A call to end work together to violence and killings in southeast

The Punch reports that the governor there cannot be any meaningful development in the region with the recent insecurity brewing in states across the southeast.

His words:

“We can’t build this homeland by turning the sword against each other. Ndi Anambra loves their homeland but the recent upsurge in criminality poses a great threat. My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances.

"Every criminal gang - kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves— all now claim to be freedom fighters."

The Guardian reports that while stating that the violence and killings going on in the region must come to an end, Soludo said all stakeholders in the southeast must work together to bring an end to the violence.

The governor also called on politicians to quit playing politics with the lives and peace of the people of the region.

He said:

"Criminality cannot be sugarcoated. This must stop. All the stakeholders must now review both the narrative and the action plan.

"There is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve."

Work begins for Soludo as Obiano hands over, gives tour of Anambra Government House

Chief Willie Obaino has handed over power to Anambra state's governor-elect Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 16, at the Anambra state's Government House.

The event followed the relief of duty of all appointed officers in Anambra state by the out-going governor.

A new Anambra: Soludo reads riot act to workers, Anambrarains

Legit.ng previously reported that the Anambra state governor-elect said that his administration will not tolerate unnecessary delays in the execution of government projects and activities in the state.

Soludo warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocols aimed at undermining his activities as the state's key administrator.

Speaking on the plans set down by the incoming Soludo administration, the media aide to the governor-elect, Christian Aburime, said his principal has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be tarnished after all he did as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other international achievements.

