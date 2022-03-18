Professor Charles Soludo and his deputy Onyeka Ibezim has received congratulatory messages from his Benue state colleague Samuel Ortom

Ortom said the inauguration of Soludo and his deputy would bring the Anambra governor's development vision for the state to reality

The Benue state governor also called for cooperation between Anambra and his state with a view to help in strengthening the challenges faced by the states

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated his newest colleague in Anambra, Charles Soludo and his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim on their inauguration.

A statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to Ortom which was seen by Legit.ng said that the Benue governor believes Soludo would use his wealth of experience to steer the nation forward.

Ortom also hailed the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for his vision which he has promised to make "Anambra a mega-industrialised economy."

Governor Soludo has been urged to bring his wealth of experience into governing of Anambra people. Photo: Professor Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Stating that Soludo is coming into governance at a time when the nation's economy is at its lowest, the Benue state governor bemoaned the challenges caused by insecurity in Nigeria.

He said:

"We are confident that you will use your wealth of experience as a renowned economist and a technocrat in the management of CBN to contribute positively to the challenges facing the country."

Ortom further expressed confidence that the election of Soludo as governor of Anambra state will usher in greater cooperation between Benue and the state in many ways in terms of business and other economic development.

His words:

"I am convinced that you will provide enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they gave you at your election.

"I have no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience, and as one who managed the economy of Nigeria at the highest level to help stabilise these challenges."

"You are coming into office at a time the country is going through very difficult times economically and monstrous insecurity."

"I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination."

