Reports of Senator John James Akpanudoedehe being sacked as the caretaker committee secretary of the APC went viral on Thursday, March 17

An influential APC group has declared that Akpanudoedehe cannot be sacked except by the party's NEC

The group also called on security agencies to clamp down on those pushing for Akpanudoedehe's sack within the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - The APC Concerned Forum (APCCF) has demanded for the immediate arrest of the 10 members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) over the purported sack of its national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

The forum specifically warned the 10 CECPC members against flouting the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President had asked APC members to end the leadership crisis and focus on the coming national convention. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

President Buhari had directed that the status quo regarding the leadership crisis in the party should be maintained to avoid more bickering between APC chieftains and governors.

But, in a rather strange twist, a letter containing a vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe emerged on Thursday morning, March 17 revealing that a full quorum of the CECPC, consisting of 10 members signed a letter sacking the party's acting scribe.

The 10 members of the CECPC who signed the document are; Niger state governor, Sani Bello; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Senator Yususf Abubakar Yususf, Prof Tahir Mamman, David Lyon, Akinremi Olaide, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, Dr. James Lalu and Stella Okotete.

The national convener of group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, in a statement sent to Legit.ng said all members of the CECPC were appointed by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to oversee the affairs of the party pending it's national convention.

He added that the CECPC members who were appointed like Akpanudoedehe lack the constitutional power to sack their colleague.

His words:

“We the Concerned APC Members Forum caution the 10 members of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of our party against flouting President Muhammadu Buhari's directive.

“The members of the committee lack powers to pass vote of no confidence on any of its members as such duty is vested on we, the members of the party whom they were appointed on behalf.

“It is now clear that after the failed coup to dethrone the chairman and secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, the sponsors have come back in the name of vote of no confidence just to distract the party and delay the planned March 26th national convention.

“We want members of the caretaker committee to know that President Muhammadu Buhari is the national leader of the APC whose integrity has kept the party till date, we shall not tolerate any fragrant disobedience to Mr. President by trying to cause another crisis in the party.

“We, therefore, call on the Director General of the Department of State Service and the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest and interrogate the problem makers in the committee who purportedly signed the so call vote of no confidence letter which is an abuse of office.”

Senator Akpanudoedehe remains APC secretary, says Yekini Nabena

Similarly, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has condemned the purported sack of Akpanudoedehe.

Nabena declared that only the NEC of the ruling party can exercise such power, adding that such action can not stand anywhere.

The APC chieftain said those who signed the said sack letter have no power to remove the the Akwa Ibom-born politician.

Senator Akpanudoedehe absent as Buni meets CECPC members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that members of the CECPC held a closed-door meeting on Thursday evening, March 17.

The meeting which took place at Yobe State Governors’ Lodge in Asokoro had in attendance all the members of the committee.

Senator Akpanudoedehe was, however, absent at the closed-door meeting.

