There have been twist and turns in the affairs of the APC as the ruling party struggles to remain united ahead of 2023 general elections

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the national caretaker secretary has been sacked

Ten out of the 12 members of the party's Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) passed a vote of no confidence on him

FCT, Abuja - The APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on the secretary of the committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe and sacked him.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, majority of the members of the committee passed the vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe through a notice issued on Tuesday, March 8.

Akpanudoedehe has been allegedly relieved of his duty as the national caretaker secretary of the APC. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the notice was signed by 10 out of the 12 members of the committee including:

Senator Ken Nnamani Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf Prof Tahir Mammah Senator Abba Alli H.E David Lyon Hon Akinremi Olàide Mrs Stella Okotete Barr Ismaeel Ahmad Dr James Lalu

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The committee stated that the sack of Senator Udoedehe is pursuant to Article 17 subsection 5 of the constitution of the APC which allows a majority of any constituted ad-hoc committee of the party to pass a vote of no confidence on any member found wanting.

The statement read partly:

"It will be recalled that Senator Udoedehe has been absent in most of the meetings of the APC CECPC over the last couple of days and this may not be unconnected with the recently obtained notice dated March 8, 2022.

"It appears that the letter President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the President of Progressives Governor’s Forum H.E Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu where the President had stated that a leadership change might be necessary for ensuring that the committee meets its set objectives could be connected with this notice.

"The implication of this notice, therefore, is that the erstwhile secretary of the committee ceases to function in the capacity and another member would be appointed to carry out the function. It also means that should Senator Udoedehe act contrary to this notice, he might be doing so without any legal backing and subject to acting contrary to the constitution which renders such action null and void."

Committee ready to welcome Buni, sources say

Meanwhile, sources close to the committee who would like to remain anonymous hinted that the committee is already propped to welcome the caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who might be returning to the country after his medical trip abroad any time soon.

One of the sources was to quoted as saying:

“It’s hoped that the pace of progress made thus far shall be sustained as Buni returns and that the already set convention plans move even with greater speed and inclusiveness.

"Although, feelers emerging signals no course for alarm as the party secretariat witnessed a lot of calm on Wednesday and there were the usual party activities with some of the aspirants for the position of the National Chairman obtaining their nomination forms."

APC leadership crisis: Buhari says Buni should take charge

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared support for Governor Buni, directing APC governors to work hand in hand with him for a successful convention.

In a letter addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state who is also the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president, therefore, directed that Buni should be allowed to conduct the national convention of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng