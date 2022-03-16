Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo visited the Kaduna state House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 16

The commissioner for budget and planning said he was in the Assembly to consult members of the House

He declared his intention to run for the office of the governor of Kaduna state and vowed to sustain the achievements of the incumbent, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna - All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, also known as Dattijo, has urged members of the Kaduna state House of Assembly to support his governorship ambition in sustaining the laudable achievements of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Dattijo, who was at the Luggard Hall to declare his intention, appreciated the state lawmakers for advancing the cause of Kaduna state by giving government reform efforts the required legislative support.

Dattijoflanked by Kaduna lawmakers while addrssing the House of Assembly. Photo credit: @Dattijo

Source: Twitter

He said that it is imperative that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

The commissioner for budget and planning said that his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“The journey of progress started by Governor El-Rufai is one we must sustain since governance is a never-ending process. We must secure all that His Excellency has been able to achieve under the platform of the APC as a reform-minded political party.

“As we gradually come close to the end of the trailblazing administration of Governor El-Rufai, our immediate task is to ensure that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

“I believe that only continuity will guarantee that Kaduna will match forward with the determined leadership it has witnessed under the APC.”

The former chief of staff to Governor El-Rufai said he has been privileged to learn from the governor and understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government.

He stressed that he is putting himself forward based on the need to ensure the continuity of excellent performance witnessed in the last seven years.

He added:

“My immediate priority is to sustain the current level of achievements and build on them to advance the development of Kaduna state, expand its security and prosperity, and grow a vibrant economy driven by quality service and transparent leadership. I already have a blueprint for actualizing all these, including one on security.”

The international development expert noted that his experience as a critical player in the international development circle, with training in development, economy, and policy, and with a network in the global community, makes him a perfect fit for the job.

While soliciting the support of the lawmakers for his candidacy, Dattijo said he is willing to abide by the decision of the governor and the leadership of the party.

2023: Dattijo declares, vows to improve on El-Rufai's legacies

Dattijo recently stated that his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the state.

He lauded the achievements of Governor El-Rufai, saying his immediate priority will be on sustaining the current level of achievements, building on them to advance the development of Kaduna state.

He also promised to expand Kaduna's security and prosperity and grow a vibrant economy that is driven by quality service and transparent leadership.

Henley Business School honours Dattijo as an associate, founding member

Late last year, the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom announced the appointment of Dattijo as an associate and founding member of its Dunning Africa Center.

Making the announcement, Rajneesh Narula OBE, Director of both the Dunning Africa Centre and the John Dunning Centre for international business noted that Dattijo, an astute and erudite Development Economist would be joining the institution.

Other appointees include Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the Subregional Office for Eastern Africa, UN Economic Commission for Africa, and Prof Aloysius Newenham-Kahindi, a Canada Research Chair in International Sustainable Development at the Gustavson Business School.

Source: Legit.ng