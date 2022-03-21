The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the chief economic adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, have been summoned by the president

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the chief economic adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon, March 21.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known through a statement, The Punch reports.

Buhari reacts to the Imo attack

While the president condemned the spate of violence in Imo state, he pledged to review the security situation in the southeast, Channels TV added.

Away in London, he also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

Uzodinma, Aliyu and Salami are expected to brief State House correspondents on the outcome of their meeting with the president.

