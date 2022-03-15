The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress over the zoning of national offices, ahead of the party’s national convention has shifted to the zones

State governors are reportedly clashing with other party leaders over who gets what in the proposed arrangement.

Multiple sources say the leadership of APC was sharply divided over the micro-zoning of the party offices

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay newspaper has indicated that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at loggerheads with some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the southwest region of the country.

According to the report, Tinubu is opposed to the choice of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the party representing the region.

Tinubu is said to be facing opposition from Osinbajo and southwest governors on their choice for APC national secretary. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Governors Kayode Fayemi, and Dapo Abiodun are said to be backing the candidacy of Omisore while Tinubu has the support of former APC interim chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, in opposing the choice of the former Osun state deputy governor.

A source quoted in the report said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“In the south-west, where the post of national secretary had been zoned, national leader of APC and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, was said to be at odds with the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as well as Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun over the choice of Senator Iyiola Omisore from Osun State for the position.

“APC governors in the zone were said to have settled for Omisore for national secretary, “for political strategy,” but Tinubu and former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, were said to be opposed to the choice.”

APC crisis: Cabal out to procure court injunction against Buni, says Youth group

Meanwhile, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network has alleged that some cabals are desperately out to procure a court injunction against the party's caretaker committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group alleged that a whopping N5billion has been earmarked for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, March 13, the group led by Tobias Ogbeh, said the plan is aimed at causing an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of an ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.

El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

In a related development, the Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng