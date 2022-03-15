A former special adviser to former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, is gunning for the Kaduna state governorship

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi popularly known as Dattijo has declared his interest in succeeding Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Dattijo said he will be embarking on consultation tours to listen to ideas, opinions, suggestions, contributions, prayers, and concerns, which will shape the thrust of his campaign

Kaduna - The commissioner for budget and planning in Kaduna, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), has said that his interest in the 2023 governorship election is fuelled by the desire to guarantee continuity in governance, especially in the area of evolving development in the state.

Dattijo, who lauded the achievements of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said his immediate priority will be on sustaining the current level of achievements, building on them to advance the development of Kaduna state, expand its security and prosperity and grow a vibrant economy that is driven by quality service and transparent leadership.

Experts in Kaduna politics say Dattijo is likely to succeed Governor El-Rufai in 2023. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

The former chief of staff, who disclosed his intention to run on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 15 said he has been privileged to learn from Mallam El-Rufai and understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government.

His words:

“Over the last 7 years, I have had the unique opportunity to work closely with, and support our governor, father, and leader- Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in his efforts to transform our dear state.

“As even his harshest critics will accept, the period from 2015 to date is the most historic development our state has witnessed since its creation.

“With a front seat in government, first as commissioner, later as chief of staff, and again as commissioner; I have had the privilege to contribute to the debate and to understudy the thinking behind every policy intervention and decision of the APC government.

“I am confident of my ability to sustain all that has been achieved so far and continue to move Kaduna forward.

“As a development practitioner, I’m conscious of the danger of retrogression and the need to ensure that the gains we’ve made as a state are not reversed under whatever circumstances.

“I am therefore putting myself forward based on the need to ensure the continuity of excellent performance we’ve witnessed in the last 7 years.”

2023: Dattijo’s posters flood Kaduna as Buhari inaugurates projects

Recall that loyalists and supporters of Dattijo on Thursday, January 20 flooded Kaduna with campaign posters and other materials as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated projects in the state.

The supporters of the former chief of staff were seen in strategic locations during the president's visit to the state.

They were seen with different banners hailing President Buhari and Governor El-Rufai for their landmark achievements, chanting ‘Sai Dattijo’ as they drove around the state.

Henley Business School honours Dattijo as an associate, founding member

Late last year, the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom announced the appointment of Dattijo as an associate and founding member of its Dunning Africa Center.

Making the announcement, Rajneesh Narula OBE, Director of both the Dunning Africa Centre and the John Dunning Centre for international business noted that Dattijo, an astute and erudite Development Economist would be joining the institution.

Other appointees include Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the Subregional Office for Eastern Africa, UN Economic Commission for Africa, and Prof Aloysius Newenham-Kahindi, a Canada Research Chair in International Sustainable Development at the Gustavson Business School.

Source: Legit.ng