Bola Ahmed Tinubu is still on with his nationwide consultations with prominent personalities in the northern region

The APC's national leader paid a visit to the governor of Gombe state, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, March 18

The visit came after the former Lagos governor's tour in the southwest in which he met with some top traditional rulers

The All Progressives Congress(APC)'s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, March 18 visited Gombe state governor, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya.

Legit.ng gathered that the presidential aspirant continued his consultations for his ambition by visiting the northern state.

Bola Tinubu with the governor of Gombe state, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, March 18. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former Lagos state governor visited Yahaya in the company of the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu later visited Senator Danjuma Goje in his home in Abuja. Moments of Tinubu's visit to both Yahaya and Goje were shared on his Twitter handle.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023 presidency: Tinubu visits top monarch, attracts massive crowd in popular state

Recall that a large crowd trooped to hail the former Lagos governor upon sighting him on Friday, February 25, when he came to Osogbo, Osun state to visit the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

Tinubu who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was joined by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The APC's national leader and Oyetolawas led to the palace by the state's commissioner for regional integration and special duties, Olalekan Badmus.

The Osun APC chapter also shared a video of the monarch during Tinubu's visit to his palace.

2023: Prominent Nigerian pastor predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

Meanwhile, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, had said that Tinubu would not be as bad as most leaders in Nigeria if he became president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's strongly speculated presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng