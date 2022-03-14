Winners of the 1994 African Cup of Nations will now get their houses 28 years after the then federal government made the pledge

Interestingly, the footballers will decide where they want their own house in any state of the federation

In Osun, the land where the houses were built was donated by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, when he was the state governor

Abere - The federal government has fulfilled its promise of allocating houses in preferred state of choice to winners of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, saying it is better late than never.

This was stated today by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the official commissioning of the housing project under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 on Monday, March 14 in Abere, Osun state.

The president who was represented by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stated that the motive of the federal government was beyond improving the human condition of living through the housing projects, but it also provides an opportunity to fulfill its pledge to her citizens.

Minister Aregbesola and one of the officials at the commissioning of the project. Photo credit: Ministry of Interior

Source: Facebook

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“There is more to our message of change and improving the human condition in these housing projects. They make possible, that which had seemed impossible.

“It provides an opportunity to remember our heroes, the valiant Super Eagles, to whom our country made a promise of providing housing for winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, which has remained unfulfilled before now.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is a great honour for me to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians, even if belatedly.

“Any one of them can pick houses from any of the 36 states, I invite you to pick from that which is being commissioned today. We had Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde amongst other superstars from our state.

“As the saying goes, it is better late than never and I have approved allocation to redeem the outstanding allocation to 22 members of the Super Eagles in National Housing Estate located in their state of choice, and their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public.”

President Buhari also stated that his administration was committed to improving the conditions of the mass of the Nigerian people with her programmes and policies.

In his welcome address, the zonal director (southwest) National Housing Programme, Dr. M.K. Muhammed, noted that the land the project was built on was donated by Aregbesola when he was governor in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the project commissioned consist of 72-units of housing comprising, 24-units in condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (two) bedroom and 20-units 3 (three) Bedroom bungalows.

Infrastructural development: FG stresses need for partnership with Nigerian engineers

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari recently charged Nigerian engineers to partner with the federal government for the rapid infrastructural development of the country.

The president said this on Saturday, January 22 during the investiture ceremony of the 33rd national president and chairman-in-council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The president, who was the distinguished guest of honour and represented by the minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, told the audience his administration has made significant progress in the infrastructural development of the country.

FG to spend N3.53trillion on infrastructure, human capital development in 2022

In a related development, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has revealed that the federal government will spend N3.53 trillion on infrastructure and human capital development in the year 2022.

She stated this during a town hall meeting organised by the ministry of information and culture in Abuja on Tuesday, February 22, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The minister said Nigeria’s huge and growing population offered both an economic challenge and opportunity in the light of constrained revenue proceeds brought on by several multi-dimensional factors, including the global pandemic and its impact on the local economy.

Source: Legit.ng