Three governors are reportedly under the watch of a top security agency in Nigeria for their involvement in destabilising the country

The three accused governors have been drawn from the northeast, the north-central and the south-south regions

A source said the governors plan to sponsor an #ENDSARS-like protest which would lead to violence and destruction of lives and properties

A report by Vanguard suggests that three governors from three different regions of the country have been placed under watch by security agencies.

The report said that the governors are under scrutiny over their alleged plot to destabilise Nigeria through protest

It was gathered that the serving governors got into trouble after investigations showed that their plan may engulf the northern party of Nigeria if not put under check.

Three out of 36 state governors are under scrutiny Photo: Nigerian Governors' Forum

Source: UGC

While no names were made public in the report, sources hinted that the indicted governors are reportedly drawn from the northeast, north-central and south-south regions of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also, the source said that information was available to show that the governors had met secretly in an undisclosed location where they mapped out their plan to stage a nationwide protest.

The protest is expected would take the form of the 2020 #ENDSARS campaign and culminate in the destruction of lives and properties across Nigerians.

According to the report, the destruction caused during the protest would force citizens to kick against the current administration and force a change.

Investigations by top security agency

Monitored by one of Nigeria's foremost security agencies, an investigation has shown that the northeast governor among the suspects will kick start the groundwork for the planned mass protest with a meeting with key stakeholders from the north in Kaduna.

The protest would be based on an allegation that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has marginalised some groups across Nigeria.

In addition, the other governors from the north-central and south-south are expected to tackle the federal government for failing woefully in the provision of the basic needs of the people including fuel, education, power among others.

It was also gathered that key organisations including the labour leaders, Academic Staff Union of Universities, civil society organisations and many others would be roped into the protest.

An #ENDSARS kind of protest in Nigeria

A top official who spoke on the matter under the condition of anonymity said while the agency is not against freedom of association and protest, they were worried the planned protests could escalate into national violence as was the case with #ENDSARS in October 2020.

The source said:

“It is for this reason that our agency and sister security organisations have placed the three governors under constant watch and we are going to monitor their activities to ensure that they do not plunge the nation into avoidable crisis.

“We have also deployed our men to flashpoints to ensure that the country is not pushed into the precipice by malevolent politicians who have virtually come to the end of their tenure and do not care if the country burns or not."

Lekki tollgate incident was a massacre, Lagos ENDSARS panel report reveals

A report of the Lagos Judicial Panel on #EndSARS had said there was a massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October 2020.

According to the panel, at least nine persons were confirmed dead at the Lekki toll plaza on the night soldiers stormed there to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

The panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, to look into complaints of citizens against human rights abuses by the police.

Victims awarded N148.2m as Lagos #EndSARS panel concludes sitting

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Judicial Panel on restitution for victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters held its final sitting after 131 proceedings on Monday, October 18.

On the last day, 23 deserving petitioners were awarded N148.2 million, as stated by the panel's chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi.

It was gathered that a total of 70 victims were awarded N410 million by the panel. Justice Okuwobi also revealed that the panel had concluded its investigations into the shooting at the Lekki tollgate, one of the venues of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos.

She, however, stated that the panel was working on its report which would be submitted to the state government which was expected to declare the report publicly.

Source: Legit.ng