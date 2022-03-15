Some international footballers will be participating for a novelty match in celeberation of Bola Tinubu

No less than 17 ex-internationals have been lined up to participate in a novelty football match to commemorate the 70th birthday anniversary of former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

Umar Mohammed, Director-General of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), which is organising the event, disclosed this at the TSG Campaign Office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ex-internationals line up for novelty match to celebrate presidential aspirant. Photo: Gboyega Akosile

Source: Twitter

He listed the players to include Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Peter Rufai, Tijani Babangida, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Julius Aghahowa, Victor Ikpeba, Uche Okechukwu and Ifeanyi Udeze.

The rest are Taribo West, Victor Agali, Ike Shorunmu, Victor Ezeji, Abiodun Obafemi, Dosu Joseph and Jonathan Akpoborire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-internationals are to face an the Team Asiwaju at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos on Sunday.

The match is part of a series of activities lined up for between Sunday and March 29 when Tinubu, now a presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), will turn 70.

“As a frontier of Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu presidential ambition, the management and staff of TSG, in collaboration with the Lagos state government, have perfected plans ahead of the 70th birthday of our principal, the incoming President of Nigeria come 2023,” Mohammed said.

He added that his group would in collaboration with the Lagos state government organise the football match and prayers simultaneously across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Source: Legit.ng