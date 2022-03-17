Chief Willie Obaino has handed over power to Anambra state's governor-elect Charles Chukwuma Soludo

The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 16, at the Anambra state's Government House

The event followed the relief of duty of all appointed officers in Anambra state by the out-going governor

The outgoing governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday, March 16, handed over power officially to Charles Soludo.

The handover ceremony which had 50 guests in attendance was conducted at the Anambra state government House in Awka.

Vanguard reports that Obiano also gave the incoming governor a tour of the Government House at the ceremony which was witnessed by the outgoing secretary to the state government, Solo Chukwudebelu and some other aides present.

The handover ceremony between Obiano and Soludo took place at the Anambra Government House in Awka Photo: Chief Willie Obiano

Source: Facebook

Some of the highlights of the event include the handover of documents containing assets and liabilities belonging to the Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Oath-taking ceremony

Details of ongoing projects across the state were also handed to Soludo and his team while it was made clear that the grand finale of the even - the swearing-in ceremony would take place on Thursday, March 17.

The Punch reports that Soludo had stated that he would prefer a quiet oath-taking ceremony free of fan-fare or the usual brouhaha.

Sources said that Soludo plans to drive to the slum city of Okpoko near Onitsha where Soludo is expected to start work immediately after the ceremony.

Anger as Anambra residents react to guest list for Soludo’s inauguration

Residents of Anambra state had expressed sadness over the restriction of the public from attending the inauguration of Charles Soludo.

The people described the low key event devoid of the usual merry-making as strange in the political history of the state.

The inauguration of the Anambra state governor-elect is scheduled to take place at the Government House, Agu-Awka.

A new Anambra: Soludo Reads Riot Act to Workers, Anambrarains

Legit.ng previously reported that the Anambra state governor-elect said that his administration will not tolerate unnecessary delays in the execution of government projects and activities in the state.

Soludo warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocols aimed at undermining his activities as the state's key administrator.

Speaking on the plans set down by the incoming Soludo administration, the media aide to the governor-elect, Christian Aburime, said his principal has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be tarnished after all he did as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other international achievements.

Source: Legit.ng