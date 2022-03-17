The reasons for the exchange of words and slaps between the wife of the outgoing governor, Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu has continued to surprise many Nigerians.

Recall that the incident happened at the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

NAN reports that dignitaries including Ex-Governo Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Ms Ojukwu was seated and slapped her.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng believes it has uncovered likely reason why the incident occurred. The can be deduced from a cryptic post on Facebook. The post on Facebook was from the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu.

She wrote in the post

17 MARCH 2022.

I used to wonder....But Now I Know. Now I know just how those Israelites felt on the day they took those tentative first steps out of the Land of Egypt....Just the sheer excitement and anticipation of liberation , the long awaited return to the promised land must have kept them awake through that night.

This is the Day the Lord has made...a day that reaffirms the age long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day.

To Him be the glory. It was long in coming, but it’s finally here. A more dynamic and progressive Anambra is achievable. Yes indeed....WE ARE THE BARRACKS!

Source: Legit.ng