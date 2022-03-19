Bianca Ojukwu: Obiano’s Wife Was Drunk with Whisky When She Verbally Attacked Me

Bianca Ojukwu has opened up more on the circumstances that led to the brawl between her and Ebele Ebiano, wife of the ex-Anambra governor, Willie Obiano

The widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the former First Lady of Anambra was drunk when she verbally attacked at Soludo's inauguration

Bianca added that Mrs Obiano also attempted to remove her head tie, which made her slap the former First Lady to defend herself

Awka, Anambra state - Widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca, had said that former First Lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano, was drunk when the latter verbally attacked her at the inauguration of Charles Soludo as governor.

Bianca made this known in a statement on Friday, March 18, adding that Mrs Obiano walked towards her and caused the brawl, Daily Trust reported.

Bianca Ojukwu spoke more on what led to the fight between her and former Anambra First Lady, Ebele Obiano. Photo credit: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu

She said:

"As the inaugural ceremonies for Prof Charles Soludo and his deputy began, and all guests were seated, the former First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebele Obiano, was noticeably absent.

"She then arrived some one-and-a-half hours later while the ceremony was on. I didn’t pay any particular attention to her arrival.

"Surprisingly, she then walked towards me, and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.

"She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office. But I ignored her completely."

Mrs Obiano was “clearly intoxicated”, says Bianca

Speaking further, Mrs Ojukwu said Mrs Obiano was “clearly intoxicated” when she confronted her at the inauguration ceremony.

Her words:

“What struck me through the whole episode was the fact that she was clearly intoxicated. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

How could a first lady be so drunk and proceed to turn up in that state at an Inauguration ceremony that began at 9am?

It is unfortunate that she threw all caution to the wind and imported this kind of melodrama to a state ceremony."

Bianca: Why I slapped Mrs Obiano

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mrs Ojukwu confirmed that she slapped immediate past Anambra First Lady.

Recall that two women had engaged in a public fight that temporarily disrupted the inauguration of Soludo as the sixth governor of Anambra state.

Setting the records straight, Mrs Ojukwu said she slapped Mrs Obiano to defend herself after the former governor's wife attempted to remove her headgear in public.

"This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me," she added.

Igbo Youths Call for Arrest, Prosecution of Obiano’s Wife

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate-past governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano.

COSEYL, in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem, and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs Obiano.

The group said Mrs Obiano has desecrated the temple and honour of the entire Igbo nation, and she has to be disciplined in accordance with the offence she has committed."

