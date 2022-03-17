Preparations for the official handover ceremony of the Anambra state governor-elect is just a few hours away

This is as the guests billed to attend to programme are already at the venue to attend the inauguration of Charles Soludo

Meanwhile, Nigerians earlier expressed diverse views over Obiano's guest list outlined for the event, for some, it is too small, for others, it is okay due to COVID-19

All is now set for the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the governor of Anambra state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, will take over from Willie Obiano, following his landslide victory at the poll conducted in 2021.

Although the governor-elect said the event will be low-key, as of early Thursday, March 16, the venue of the inauguration was a hive of activities as guests, including the outgoing governor and his wife, began to arrive, Channels TV reports.

The stage is set for Willie Obiano to handover to Professor Charles Soludo. Photo credit: Soludo TV

The venue

The atmosphere looked bright as the red carpet covered much of the inauguration ground.

While the atmosphere is calm, there is also a strong security presence within and around the Government House. Guests are also checked at the entrance of the premises.

Source: Legit.ng