Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the newly sworn-in governor of Anambra state, has spoken on how his inaugural ceremony was funded

The 6th democratically elected governor of the southeast state on Thursday, March 17, said he had insisted that the ceremony will not cost the state a dime

Promising Anambrarians of his efforts to make them proud each day, Soludo said funds for the event came from his pocket

Akwa, Anambra - The new governor of Anambra, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday, March 17, promised the people of the state that he will do his utmost to make them proud.

Governor Soludo made this promise shortly after he was sworn-in as the 6th democratically elected governor of the southeast state, Premium Times reports.

Soludo said he funded his inaugural ceremony (Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo)

Source: Facebook

In his address, the governor stated that there is no time for celebration and that he did not spend a kobo from the state's treasury on the inaugural ceremony; he claimed the chairs and canopies used for the occasion were paid for personally.

He said:

“As I repeatedly promised, I will work hard every day to make Anambra proud."

"I insisted that this event must not cost the government of Anambra one Kobo and it has not. Even the little refreshment and canopies here were all paid for, personally. And again, today, my first day at work, there is no need for celebration."

The governor who thanked his predecessor, Willie Obiano, and APGA for their immense support, vowed to forward the list of the nominees for the commissioners to the state House of Assembly in seven days.

Read Soludo's full inaugural address in his Facebook post below:

