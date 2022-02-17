Political appointees in Anambra state must now have a minimum qualification of Ordinary National Diploma

This was made known in an expression of interest form for available job positions in Anambra state

The form which listed various opportunities for Ndi Anambra was personally signed by the governor-elect Charles Soludo

Anambra state's governor-elect, Charles Soludo, on Thursday, February 17, announced a newly approved minimum qualification for political appointees in the state.

Tribune reports that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor has said that the minimum qualification for any political appointment in the state once he assumes office will be the Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

In an expression of interest form made available for those seeking appointment into his government, Soludo hinted that commissioners and other appointees who wished to serve in his government must possess at least an OND qualification.

Soludo will be inaugurated on March 17 Photo: Soludo TV

While the governor-elect is expected to be inaugurated on Thursday, March 17, Soludo listed qualifications acceptable in the state.

Some of them include High School Diploma, National Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), National Diploma, Bachelor degrees, Master's and PhD degrees.

The expression of interest form which was signed by Soludo himself called for application for positions in his government.

He said the new development n fulfilment of his campaign promise.

Soludo noted:

“As stated in our manifesto and repeated during the election campaigns, I am committed to giving everyone who has the requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

“Therefore, to enable an accessible, open, credible, and competitive process, I have approved the launch of the online system to collect information on available competencies, experiences, and passion through a platform."

He also assured that the platform has been designed purposefully for the people of Anambra to express their interest in either volunteering or seeking political appointments or careers in paid public service positions.

“This Talent Data Bank offers a transparent and level playing field for talent search and team selection processes that are consistent with our vision.

“We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to transform Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.

He added that his team has a comprehensive list of political offices and other options on the Talent DataBank platform to choose what aligns with your competencies, experiences, and passion.

He also urged applicants to write their value proposition in the relevant section of the form to show challenges they would like to help the state solve.

Also to be included in the form is how the applicant intends to solve the problems and why they believe they are most fit for the job.

All forms are expected to be submitted no later than Monday, February 28.

Source: Legit.ng