The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate Caucus has pledged full support to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

This was in response to Tinubu's call for support when he had a meeting with members of the red chambers who belong to the ruling party.

Senate President Lawan said the caucus is behind Tinubu (Photo: @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

The Nation reports that responding to the former Lagos governor's call, Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, March 16, said:

“Your Excellency, once again, all of us wish you well, wish you the best of luck, wish you success in this and in the affair of fighting for APC, to continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria, and justifiably so, Your Excellency, we are with you.”

Presidential aspirant Tinubu to meet APC senators in Abuja

Earlier, Tinubu held a meeting with senators of the ruling party.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by the spokesperson to the senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo.

According to the statement, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at the start of the plenary on Wednesday, March 16.

He said:

“There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, March 16, 2022.”

2023: Tinubu intensifies plans with APC senators meeting

According to the statement, the caucus meeting will happen later today at the senate president’s conference room in Abuja.

Tinubu who is looking to secure the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the general elections in 2023 would look to get the favor of the legislature to clinch the ticket.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called since the announcement of his presidential ambition, has been on tour to several states in the country soliciting support in his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

Source: Legit.ng