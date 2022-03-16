Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has warned members of the Board of Trustees of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the party might not survive another eight years as an opposition party.

Atiku, who spoke when he hosted the BoT members during a Consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, asked the elders of the party to work with him to clinch the presidency in 2023 or “we all retire together.”

He also noted that the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo where he served as the vice president still remains best since 1999.

The presidential hopeful said, “Many of you were part of the success story of the PDP government between 1999 and 2007. Today, no administration since then, had made as much achievement as our administration.

“What I’m saying is based on facts, take any aspect of our growth whether it is economy, whether it is healthcare, whether it is agriculture, whether it is education, the landmark achievements we made in 1999 to 2007 have not been matched by any subsequent administration.

“I am worried and you should be worried too that if we do not win, it means we will be in opposition again for the next eight years. By the next eight years, I don’t know how many of us will be left in politics and it may even ultimately lead to the death of the party because people gravitate, particularly in developing countries, towards governments. So this is a very crucial and historical moment in history, for our survival.”

Source: Legit.ng