Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has taken a crucial decision shortly after regaining the control of the ruling APC

Buni, the ruling party's caretaker chairman, cancelled an emergency NEC meeting which was scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 17

The Yobe governor took the action hours after President Buhari wrote APC governors to allow him lead the party to avoid legal troubles

FCT, Abuja - The Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled the ruling party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday, March 17.

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday night, March 16.

The APC's emergency NEC meeting has been cancelled as Governor Buni takes charge of the ruling party. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Akpanudoedehe said the cancellation of the "purported" emergency meeting was directed by Governor Buni.

APC leadership crisis: Buhari says Buni should take charge

Legit.ng notes that the development comes shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari declared support for Buni, directing APC governors to work hand in hand with him for a successful convention.

In a letter addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state who is also the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Buhari said the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president, therefore, directed that Buni should be allowed to conduct the national convention of the APC.

He noted that the ruling party “has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC)”.

President Buhari added that there is an urgent need to avoid court battles as there are many aggrieved members who are already threatening the party with litigations.

2023: APC remains the party to beat, says Governor Uzodimma

Meanwhile, the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared that the APC will hold the ace in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on an interview with Channels TV, monitored by Legit.ng on Monday, March 14, Uzodimma said APC remains the party to beat and that there is nobody that the opposition PDP will put forward that the ruling party will not defeat.

He said:

"Today, whether you like it or not, the party to beat remains the APC. I come from the Southeast and since after the civil war, the only gateway out of the Southeast and entire Eastern Nigeria was the old Niger bridge."

Source: Legit.ng